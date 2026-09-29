Drake has announced a streaming release date for the new songs he debuted in his FOMO short film earlier this month.

During a Kick livestream on Monday (Sept. 28), Drizzy confirmed the tracks would hit the major streaming services on Thursday (Oct. 1). However, it won't be all of them.

"All the songs you guys have been asking for... well, not all of them, but enough of them, are coming on Thursday," he said.

Premiering on YouTube on Sept. 15, the hour-long FOMO film includes around a dozen new or reimagined songs, including "Miss My Dawg" with Yeat (which has since landed on Yeat's Cocoon EP), "Cold Shoulder" and a remix to "Choosin Texas" with Don Toliver, "Be Free" with Gordo, "Quebec" and more.

He did not specify which songs would make it to streaming services.

FOMO also included new visuals for tracks from both of Drake's Maid of Honour and Habibti albums, which dropped alongside his Iceman album back in May.

"This is self funded surrealism. A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer," Drake said of the project ahead of its debut. "Credit to nobody but the members Here’s some life advice before you watch Nobody is coming to save you."

"You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc," he continued.

Watch Drake confirm the streaming release date for the new songs from FOMO below.

Watch Drake Confirm FOMO's Streaming Release Date

Revisit Drake's FOMO Short Film

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