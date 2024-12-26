Playboi Carti Fans Make Website Chronicling Every Unfulfilled Album Update

Playboi Carti fans are fed up after waiting over four years for the rapper's new album and they've created a website that includes all the unfulfilled album updates Carti has given since 2020.

Playboi Carti Fans Make Website Detailing Every Lie About Album

Wednesday (Dec. 25), officially marked the four-year anniversary of Carti's most recent album Whole Lotta Red. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new album, which was first teased three months after WLR's release. The album, which is titled Music, continues to suffer from delays. Fans have gotten so frustrated they've launched a website that notes every unfulfilled Playboi Carti song and album update for the past four years.

The extensive record includes the announced but never released Whole Lotta Red deluxe album, the announced but never released single "Narcissist," Carti's DJ announcing the album is done over a year ago and numerous other times fans were left hanging after Carti failed to follow through on hints that an LP was afoot.

In addition to the website, fans are planning a mass social media unfollowing if Carti does not drop the album by the end of the year.

Carti first revealed his new album title as Music in a 2022 cover story with XXL. He's since offered more details on the album, including that it was partially recorded in a cave.

"I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy," he told German arts and culture magazine Numéro Berlin. "Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."



Despite releasing multiple singles in the last year, and teasing the album multiple times, Carti has yet to reveal an official release date.

Check out the website calling out all of Playboi Carti's pumpfakes HERE.

Is Playboi Carti Dropping or Nah?