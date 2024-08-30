10 of the Wildest Moments Rappers Were Caught on Police Bodycam Videos

Rappers are used to being on video but things are different when the camera is mounted on a police officer's chest. As bodycam footage is becoming the norm, some wild rapper arrest videos have made their way to the internet.

In April of 2024, GloRilla was arrested for DUI in Suwanee, Ga. A few days later, bodycam footage surfaced of her drunken interaction with police. In the video, a police officer notifies the rapper she was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn. The cop then notes that the car smells like weed and alcohol and orders her to exit the vehicle. Glo follows orders and accidentally flashes the police her breast in the process.

Playboi Carti is no stranger to interactions with the police due to his reckless driving. In January of 2024, bodycam video surfaced from the Whole Lotta Red rapper's 2022 arrest where he was clocked going 130 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, which resulted in an interesting interaction between Carti and the officer before he was hauled off to jail.

Just a few months earlier, cops caught up with Carti when he was clocked going 85 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. The rapper had the nerve to ask the cop why his license was not suspended due to all his traffic violations.

In October of 2023, four-year-old bodycam footage surfaced from an intense incident that occurred while YoungBoy Never Broke Again was jailed in February of 2019. In the wild clip, Top threatens to break a jail phone in a fit of anger.

See some of the wildest rapper-related police bodycam footage involving Travis Scott, Lil Pump and others below.