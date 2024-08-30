10 of the Wildest Moments Rappers Were Caught on Police Bodycam Videos
Rappers are used to being on video but things are different when the camera is mounted on a police officer's chest. As bodycam footage is becoming the norm, some wild rapper arrest videos have made their way to the internet.
In April of 2024, GloRilla was arrested for DUI in Suwanee, Ga. A few days later, bodycam footage surfaced of her drunken interaction with police. In the video, a police officer notifies the rapper she was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn. The cop then notes that the car smells like weed and alcohol and orders her to exit the vehicle. Glo follows orders and accidentally flashes the police her breast in the process.
Playboi Carti is no stranger to interactions with the police due to his reckless driving. In January of 2024, bodycam video surfaced from the Whole Lotta Red rapper's 2022 arrest where he was clocked going 130 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, which resulted in an interesting interaction between Carti and the officer before he was hauled off to jail.
Just a few months earlier, cops caught up with Carti when he was clocked going 85 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. The rapper had the nerve to ask the cop why his license was not suspended due to all his traffic violations.
In October of 2023, four-year-old bodycam footage surfaced from an intense incident that occurred while YoungBoy Never Broke Again was jailed in February of 2019. In the wild clip, Top threatens to break a jail phone in a fit of anger.
See some of the wildest rapper-related police bodycam footage involving Travis Scott, Lil Pump and others below.
GloRilla Flashes Police During DUI ArrestApril 2024
On April 16, 2024, GloRilla was arrested in Suwaneee, Ga. for DUI. During her encounter with police, the Memphis rapper appeared to be so inebriated, she didn't know she was exposing her breast to officers when her bikini top slipped off.
Young Chop Runs the Fade in JailApril 2024
Young Chop's stint in the Gwinnett County Jail took a violent turn on April 10, 2024, when he got into a violent scuffle with his cellmate that was captured on a correctional officer's bodycam equipement.
Playboi Carti Want to Know Why His License Is Suspended During Traffic StopJune 2022
On June 25, 2022, Playboi Carti was pulled over by the Atlanta Police Department for going 84 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. The rapper even questioned the officer as to why his license wasn't already suspended due to his prior tickets for going over the speed limit.
Travis Scott Goes Off on Officers During Disorderly Intoxicatoin ArrestJune 2024
Travis Scott's arrest on June 20, 2024, for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami was captured in 4K. The intense clip shows the rapper having a heated exchange with officers who came to the scene after La Flame was booted from a charter boat and reportedly began acting unruly.
SpotemGottem Hides From Police in Shed During Miami ArrestJuly 2023
On July 18, 2023, SpotemGottem was arrested for multiple charges after leading police on a car chase in Miami. He eventually got out and ran on foot, and was finally located by a K9 dog hiding in a shed.
Playboy Carti Arrested Going 80 Miles Over Speed LimitSeptember 2022
Playboi Carti apparently has a need for speed. On Sept. 21, 2022, he was arrested after being clocked driving 130 miles per hour. The officer wasn't trying to hear Carti's lame excuse and hauled him off to jail.
Boosie BadAzz Threatens to Spit on Cops During Traffic StopJuly 2022
Boosie BadAzz was 38 hot when the Fairburn Police Department in Georiga pulled him over for having dark window tints and a concealed license plate on July 12, 2022, as he felt he was being targeted. After police discovered weed in the car, Boosie went off about the prospects of being taken to jail.
"F**k ’em. I don't give a f**k about no jail," Boosie snapped. "I'm like that. I'll go in there and fight the police and spit on them b**ches, every-f**king-body. ’Cause I'm tired, bro."
Lil Pump Gets Into Shouting Match With Cop at AirportDecember 2018
Lil Pump's trip through Miami International Airport on Dec. 13, 2018, didn't go as planned and the "Gucci Gang rapper left in handcuffs. Police initially approached the rapper for a bag that smelled like weed. However, after Pump and an officer got into a heated argument during the on-sight investigation, he was taken in for disorderly conduct.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Taser Pulled on Him During Hotel ArrestFebruary 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again's rap sheet includes an arrest at a Georgia hotel for weed possession, use of fighting words and physical obstruction with another on Feb. 11, 2019. Footage of the arrest shows YB and a woman named Starr Thigpen in handcuffs in a hotel hallway. Both plead with cops to get her child from the room. At one point, Top gets a taser pulled on him and jacked up against the wall for protesting.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Goes Off in Holding CellFebruary 2019
While in a holding cell, following his Feb. 11, 2019 arrest, NBA YoungBoy was irate, telling officers he wanted to break the jail phone and terrorize other inmates.