SpotemGottem Arrested for Gun Possession, Burglary and Three Other Offenses

SpotemGottem has been arrested and hit with five charges including gun possession, burglary and fleeing a police officer.

SpotemGottem Arrested in Miami

On Wednesday (July 19), Jacksonville, Fla. rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in Miami and charged with a total of five crimes, XXL has confirmed via police records. The charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, eluding the police, possession of a short barrel shotgun, rifle or machine gun and resisting a police officer. The circumstances surrounding the arrest are not clear as of press time. Spotem was given a $22,000 bond.

XXL has reached out to SpotemGottem's team and the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

SpotemGottem's Legal Issues

This is the latest in a list of legal issues for the "Beat Box" rapper. Back in July of 2021, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm for an incident involving a parking attendant in Miami Beach. Two months later, the rapper was shot in Miami in a road-rage incident. Last June, SpotemGottem was arrested after fleeing police on a jet ski. In that incident, he was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer by boat, a felony, and reckless operation of a boat, a misdemeanor.

Check out the full list of SpotemGottem's charges below.

See the List of Charges in Connection to SpotemGottem's Recent Arrest Below

SpotemGottem charges. Miami-Dade Police Department loading...