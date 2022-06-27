SpotemGottem Arrested After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski

Spotemgottem was recently arrested after trying to flee police on a jet ski.

The Jacksonville, Fla. rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, was booked by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Sunday (June 26). According to police records obtained by XXL, the 21-year-old "Beat Box" rapper was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer by boat, a felony, and reckless operation of a boat, a misdemeanor.

Local Miami news station NBC 6 South Florida reports police attempted to pull over the rapper, who they saw speeding on a jet ski near Miami Marine Stadium. He reportedly did not stop and continued going despite officers turning on their sirens and flashing lights. Authorities eventually caught up with the rapper and placed him under arrest. He is expected to see a bond judge on Tuesday (June 28).

SpotemGottem was already out on a felony bond from a July of 2021 arrest. In that incident, he was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm possession as a convicted felon and accessory after the fact, when he was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in a hotel room with a firearm lying next to him. The charges stem from a June of 2021 incident in which the rapper allegedly pointed a gun at a parking lot attendant during a dispute in Miami and reportedly told the victim, "You know what it is," before fleeing the scene.

Two months later, SpotemGottem was shot multiple times during a road rage incident on Florida's I-95 highway, north of NW 125 Street in Miami. Spotem, who was the passenger in the vehicle, suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs while the driver sustained an injury to his hip. Following the shooting, both Spotem and the unidentified driver were transported to Aventura Hospital and listed in stable condition.

SpotemGottem is working on a new album following the release of his 2021 project, Back From the Dead. In April, he put out the new single "Creep When I Step."

XXL has reached out to SpotemGottem's team for comment.