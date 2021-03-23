Every Rapper Who’s Remixed SpotemGottem’s ‘Beat Box’ – Listen

Rising Jacksonville, Fla. rapper SpotemGottem released his viral hit "Beat Box" last April and the record has since been at the forefront of the ongoing Junebug challenge taking over TikTok and the rest of social media. However, aside from that, other rappers have been displaying their rap skills on the track by releasing their own "Beat Box" freestyles.

Although the initial version of the song arrived around April of 2020, the remix featuring Memphis' own Pooh Shiesty dropped back in December, which added momentum to Spotem's breakout hit.

Following the success of "Beat Box" and "Beat Box 2," DaBaby dropped his own version last month, which is available on SpotemGottem and Baby's official YouTube pages. Baby first teased the flame-spitting song via Instagram and shortly after it arrived, he received a bit of criticism after name-dropping popular teen YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa.

"Usin' big words like I'm T.I. (Turn up)/Don't wanna get me started, nigga/Turn me up, niggas gon' see why/Nigga, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)," he rhymes halfway through his verse on the track.

Mulatto also offered her remix to "Beat Box" earlier this month and caused a hip-hop rift among several of her fellow female rhymers due to referring to herself as "Big" as part of her nickname Big Latto.

"Ain't nothin' big about y'all hoes, so if the bitch name ain't Latto, don't put Big in front of it, straight up," she raps, closing out the freestyle.

Shortly after, Renni Rucci entered the chat with bars of her own, also claiming that she refers to herself as "Big Renni" and "the Biggest."

The rap tiff appeared to be just that and was only about the music. In any event, DaBaby, Mulatto and Renni Rucci are just a few of the rhymers who have put their own sauce on SpotemGottem's Billboard Hot 100-charting hit.

Check out SpotemGottem's "Beat Box 2" featuring Pooh Shiesty and take a look for yourself to see the other rappers in the game doing their own versions to "Beat Box" below.