SpotemGottem Arrested for Aggravated Assault With a Firearm

UPDATE (July 16):

According to a report from Miami's Local 10, SpotemGottem's arrest stems from an incident on June 20 allegedly involving the rapper and a parking attendant in Miami Beach. The victim said that he was working at a parking garage when four Dodge Chargers, colors white, green, gray and burgundy, arrived at the establishment and parked.

A dispute then transpired over the $80 parking fee at the garage located on Collins Avenue. Police allege that Spotem was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the white Dodge Charger, learned forward and pointed a gun with a green laser at the parking attendant. The rapper reportedly told the victim, "You know what it is."

They fled the scene shortly after.

Three other unnamed men were also arrested for their involvement in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SpotemGottem has been arrested in his home state of Florida.

According to records obtained by XXL on Friday (July 16) via the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate lookup, the 19-year-old rapper, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, has been in custody in Miami since just before 9 p.m. yesterday (July 15) on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Firearm, Firearm Possession as a Convicted Felon and Accessory After the Fact. He is currently being housed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Although the inmate search shows a bond amount set for $18,500, documents note that Spotem has been ordered not to be released.

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

Of the charges the "Beat Box" rapper is facing, the aggravated assault and firearm possession charges are both felonies. The accessory offense is a third-degree felony/misdemeanor.

SpotemGottem was taken into custody following a warrant that was issued on Tuesday (July 13) for his arrest, XXL has learned. The rapper was apprehended at 20805 Biscayne Blvd., which is listed as AC Hotel Miami Aventura, by the Miami Beach Police Department, with help from U.S. Marshals, on Thursday. At the time, Spotem was "laying in bed" in room 746 with a Romarm Cugir Draco beside him, "readily accessible for immediate use."

The details in connection to the warrant or the probable cause for the Jacksonville, Fla. native's arrest are unclear. However, XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation for additional information.

SpotemGottem's popularity can be attributed to the massive success of his 2020 viral social media hit, "Beat Box," which later became the soundtrack for the #BeatBoxChallenge that swept TikTok and Instagram. The track later inspired countless remixes from the likes of DaBaby, Mulatto and more. One of the official remixes features 2021 XXL Freshman Pooh Shiesty.

But, before Spotem became a household name for his hit record and its accompanying dance, he dropped his first track, "Street Gossip," towards the end of 2018. The following year, the rapper released a five-song mixtape called Osama Story.

Back in May, he offered his mixtape, Most Wanted, comprised of 12 songs and one feature, DaBaby, on "Beat Box 3."

XXL has reached out to a rep for SpotemGottem for a comment.