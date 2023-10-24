8 of Hip-Hop’s Biggest One-Hit Wonders in the Last Three Years

An artist's trajectory is rarely etched in stone from the inception of their career. Typically, the success is organic, whether it's due to record label promotion, or popularity on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and now TikTok, which has amplified numerous rappers' stardom. However, throughout history, there are hip-hop artists who have had a major hit but weren't as successful with the follow-through, thus being deemed one-hit wonders.

From songs in the early 2000s, such as Rich Boy's "Throw Some D's," which resounded throughout the hip-hop stratosphere to the point it resulted in a Kanye West remix, or 2010s viral bangers like Silento's "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)," the idea of a rapper having a hit single, but not delivering a sophomore track that has similar motion isn't a foreign concept. In fact, in 2023, it remains a conversation about which artists will be able to sustain their success and popularity.

This year, Mississippi native Superstar Pride dropped a Faith Evans-interpolated single that dominated TikTok's algorithm. "Painting Pictures," which adopted the musical landscape from Evans' "Soon As I Get Home," garnered over 153 million Spotify streams as of reporting time. Superstar Pride, whose breakout hit peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received RIAA-certified gold status for the record, did par up with his initial single. And now, due to legal issues with Superstar Pride being arrested back in July for attempted murder, it's uncertain whether or not he'll transcend from one-hit wonder status.

Mooski, StaySolidRocky and CJ are just some of the other one-hit wonders over the last few years that had promise and potential but fell out of the spotlight. Take a look below to see more of hip-hop's biggest one-hit wonders in the last three years.