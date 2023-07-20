Superstar Pride Arrested for Murder – Report

Superstar Pride has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

Superstar Pride Arrested for Murder

On Thursday (July 20), TMZ reported rapper Superstar Pride is behind bars after being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Panola County, Miss. According to the celebrity news site, police were called to a home on Wednesday (July 19), where they discovered a 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Following an investigation, they tabbed Superstar Pride, born Cadarrius Pride, as a suspect. The rapper reportedly turned himself in a few hours later and was charged.

Superstar Pride's Rise to Fame

Superstar Pride is on the heels of having his breakout moment in hip-hop earlier this year when his single "Painting Pictures," which appeared on his October of 2022 EP, 5lbs of Pressure, went viral. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in February. However, controversy came when the song was pulled from streaming platforms due to apparent sample clearance issues. The track samples Faith Evans' 1995 song "Soon as I Get Home." After getting the issue squared away, the song returned to DSPs and peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100 chart.

Superstar Pride has followed up by dropping multiple singles including "Free Wop" featuring Hotboiii, "Fullcourtpressure" featuring Hotboiii, and two solo singles "What's Next" and "No Gun No Knife," which just dropped last week.