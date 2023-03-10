Superstar Pride’s ‘Painting Pictures’ Back on Streaming Services After Clearing Faith Evans Sample

Superstar Pride's hit song "Painting Pictures" is back on streaming services after being yanked for sample clearance issues following its ascension to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Friday (March 10), the Mississippi rapper's banger materialized back on streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music following a day in DSP purgatory. The track's return is a major win for the indie rapper who has amassed a large amount of success with the single. Apparently, Superstar Pride's team corrected some sample clearance issues that ultimately got the song pulled initially.

"Painting Pictures" is produced by StunnaMade and Global Knockz, and samples Faith Evans’ 1995 hit “Soon As I Get Home," which was released via Bad Boy/Arista and appeared on the R&B singer's debut album, Faith. Released in October of 2022, "Painting Pictures" appears on Superstar's 5lb's of Pressure EP and combines unrelenting street lyrics over a sultry throwback soundtrack. The song debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Feb. 22. The following week, it bumped up to No. 34 and climbed to No. 25 this week.

TikTok has been a major contributor to the rising popularity of "Painting Pictures," as the song has been used to score many viral videos on the video sharing app. Superstar recently told XXL the platform "gives local artists a chance to introduce themselves to the world." He added that he finds the memes made from his buzzing track "hilarious." The hit single has reportedly sparked a bidding war for SP's services.

Stream Superstar Pride's "Painting Pictures" Below