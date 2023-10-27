Here’s a Look at 10 Rappers’ Odd Hairstyles

Hairdos or hairdon'ts? Many rappers have experimented with all sorts of hairstyles over the years. Some for better or for worse, but each one reflects their unique personalities. Occasionally, there have been some bizarre hairstyles that have left fans scratching their heads.

Mississippi rapper Superstar Pride burst onto the rap scene earlier this year with his introspective hit "Painting Pictures." But what fans zeroed in on was his odd haircut. In the visual for his song, it appears Pride is rocking a cross between a shag hairstyle and a crew cut. Nevertheless, Pride's hairdo sparked a TikTok trend with users recording themselves mouthing his lyrics in front of makeshift mics with semi-trucks, airplanes and small houses tied to the back of their heads.

When it comes to Drake, he's always switched up his looks since he got in the game. For his "8AM in Charlotte" music video, released in early October, Drizzy is seen with his hair combed out in a puffy style decorated with colorful clips holding everything together. Fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, whose had many surprising moments with his hair, attended the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with a bold hairstyle that was beyond description. Then there's Yung Joc, who made headlines in 2016 when he sported what appeared to be a hybrid of an Afro and a perm on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. He also grabbed attention in 2019 when he shaved a portrait of Tupac Shakur into his head.

Take a look at some of the odd hairstyles rappers showed up with over the years below.