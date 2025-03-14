Kendrick Lamar Makes a Pointed Reference to ASAP Relli on Playboi Carti’s New Song ‘Good Credit’

The endless teasing is over. Playboi Carti has done the unthinkable by finally dropping his long-awaited, highly anticipated Music album hours after it was supposed to go live at midnight. A welcome addition to the project is Kendrick Lamar, who appears on quite a few songs. One standout is his feature on the track "Good Credit," on which he makes a surprising reference to A$AP Relli.

Kendrick Lamar Makes an Odd Mention of A$AP Relli on Playboi Carti's "Good Credit"

Seven hours after he was initially supposed to drop at midnight, Playboi Carti came through with his Music album. Around 12 a.m. on Friday morning (March 14), the Atlanta rapper texted DJ Akademiks to tell him the project would actually arrive at 12 a.m. PST rather than the usual EST time zone releases that the music industry typically follows. When has Carti ever followed rules, right? At 7:38 a.m. today, Carti tweeted, "MY ALBUM OUT MFFFFFF."

Thirty songs make up the effort with plenty of features. Future, Travis Scott, The Weekend and a big win: Kendrick Lamar. The Cardo Got Wings-produced song "Good Credit" finds Carti telling his lil twin to "Call Latto" and saying he can't kiss anyone because of all the piercings on his lips. When K-Dot jumps in, he's on go with the big talkin'.

"Havin' it my way like Usher, dog, red and blue diamond like gusher, dog/Upscore on you niggas like Rucker, dog/I'm sore, ’cause I got it off the muscle, dog," he raps. "Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bi**h on point like A$AP Relli/I'm talking ’bout... ah/The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I really been him I promise/Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, ni**a, I'm Luka Dončić."

The lyrics that have the internet talking are those aimed at A$AP Relli: "The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bi**h on point like A$AP Relli."

So why is the West Coast MC taking aim at the former A$AP Mob member? Relli accused A$AP Rocky of shooting at him during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. He claimed his hand was grazed by a bullet. The incident went all the way to trial this past January, after Rocky was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The rapper consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges, even after being offered a plea deal. After a 14-day trial, a jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of all charges.

During the trial, there is a photo of Relli on the stand testifying and pointing his right hand out as if he was symbolizing a gun. Is this the reference K-Dot was making in his lyrics? Seems on point.

Rap fans think Kendrick is dissing Relli and they're using the photo of Relli pointing in court to drive home their point.

"LMAO PLAYBOI CARTI GOT KENDRICK LAMAR DISSING ASAP RELLI," one X user tweeted.

Another wrote: "Of course Kendrick dissed relli, Rihanna is his sister."

Then there are fans who think Relli isn't even on K-Dot's level so why diss him in the first place. "Why would kendrick diss asap relli like what? Relli is literally a nobody," a critic posted on X.

And there's more where that came from.

Listen to K-Dot's appearance on Carti's "Good Credit" and see what the people are saying below.

