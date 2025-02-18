ASAP Rocky Found Not Guilty of Shooting at ASAP Relli

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty in his gun assault trial, in which he was accused of shooting at A$AP Relli.

A$AP Rocky Trial Verdict

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), the jury returned the verdict in the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's trial following less than a day of deliberation. Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was found not guilty of shooting A$AP Relli in November of 2021. He was acquitted of two counts of first-degree assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

After the verdict was read aloud, Rocky reacted by yelling and jumping into the arms of his family and girlfriend Rihanna before order was restored in court.

"Thank y'all for saving my life," Rocky told the jury as they filed out of the courtroom. The video of the verdict can be seen below starting at the 7:26:51-mark.

The A$AP Rocky Trial

A$AP Rocky was accused of shooting Relli during an argument in Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 6, 2021. Rocky rejected a plea deal on the first day of the trial on Jan. 21 that would have seen him serve 180 days in jail. During the 14-day trial, Relli took the stand and accused Rocky of threatening to kill him right before the shooting.

"[Rocky] pointed [the gun] at me," Relli told the jury. "That's when [A$AP Illz] was in between. [Rocky] was like, 'I'll kill you right now, pu**y.' ...I'm right behind [A$AP Illz] and I'm saying, 'If you brought a gun use it then. Like, what the f**k you brought a gun for?'"

When asked to reveal where Rocky was pointing the gun, Relli responded, "Towards my stomach, toward my head-ish, a little... He was looking for a spot to shoot me."

Rocky's defense team painted Relli as a liar who was out for a payday and claimed the video of the incident that appears to show Rocky holding a gun in fact showed the rapper with a prop pistol. A$AP Twelvyy also testified that Rocky had a prop gun on the night of the incident and shot the weapon at the ground to scare off Relli, who Twelvyy claimed was the aggressor in the incident.

A$AP declined the opportunity to testify during the trial. The prosecution has previously revealed they would recommend an eight-year sentence for Rocky if convicted.

See the verdict being read in the A$AP Rocky trial below.

