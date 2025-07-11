Clipse Return With Let God Sort Em Out, First Album in 15 Years

The Clipse are back in grind mode. Fifteen years following the release of the last album, Til The Casket Drops, in 2009, the Virginia duo of Pusha T and Malice reunite on the highly anticipated new album Let God Sort Em Out.

Clipse Deliver Let God Sort Em Out Album

At long last, the Clipse's new LP is here, having dropped at midnight on July 11. The fourth LP from the Thornton brothers features 13 songs in total, including the lead single "Ace Trumpets" and a sequel to the track "So Be It," which found Pusha taking shots at Travis Scott. The album also features Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend, The Dream and Stove God Cooks.

The Kendrick Lamar feature is significant because its inclusion on the album led to Clipse parting ways with Def Jam, which was reportedly opposed to the collab.

The entire album is produced by frequent collaborator Pharrell and was recorded at the at Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, France

Check out Clipse's new Let God Sort Em Out album below.

Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out Tracklist

1. "The Birds Don't Sing" featuring John Legend

2. "Chains & Whips"

3. "POV" featuring Tyler, The Creator

4. "So Be It II"

5. "Ace Trumpets"

6. "All Things Considered" featuring The-Dream

7. "M.T.B.T.T.F."

8. "E.B.I.T.D.A.

9. "F.I.C.O" featuring Stove God Cooks

10. "Inglorious Bastards" featuring Ab-Liva

11. "So Far Ahead"

12. "Let God Sort Em Out/Chandeliers" featuring Nas

13. "By the Grace of God"

Stream Clipse's New Let God Sort Em Out Album

Clipse Let Got Sort Em Out Clipse/Roc Nation loading...