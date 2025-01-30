ASAP Relli Calls Out ASAP Rocky Directly During Outburst in Court, Insists Death Threats Occurred Due to Case

A$AP Relli is having a tough day on the stand testifying in the A$AP Rocky gun assault trial, where Relli got flustered during questioning, insisted he is getting death threats due to the case and reportedly confronted Rocky.

A$AP Relli Testimony Goes Left

The fourth day of A$AP Rocky's trial took place on Thursday (Jan. 30), and continued with testimony from Relli, the man accusing Rocky of shooting him during an altercation in November of 2021. During the hearing, Relli became clearly agitated by the line of questioning from Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina. Moments later, Relli had an outburst after being confronted with evidence from his Instagram page.

"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli questioned in the video below. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?...Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on...This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?"

Shortly after the incident, the judge called a recess. This reportedly led to another outburst from Relli, who blurted out, "You did it yourself," to Rocky, Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally tweeted. According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, Relli again addressed Rocky directly. The judge interceded, and Relli complained that Rocky was staring at him.

A$AP Rocky Trial Continues

A$AP Rocky is accused of shooting Relli during an argument in Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 6, 2021. Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. On day one of the trial, Rocky rejected a plea deal that would have seen him serve 180 days in the county jail.

Yesterday (Jan. 29), Relli testified that Rocky threatened to kill him before shooting at him on the night of the incident. Rocky's girlfriend, pop star Rihanna, has been present for the last two days of the trial.

Check out A$AP Relli getting flustered on the stand while testifying in the A$AP Rocky gun assault case below.

Watch A$AP Relli and A$AP Rocky's Attorney Get Into a Heated Exchange

Stream Day Four of the A$AP Rocky Gun Assualt Trial