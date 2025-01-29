Rihanna Shows Up to Support ASAP Rocky at Gun Assault Trial

Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial to support her boyfriend, who is facing more than 10 years in prison.

Rihanna Shows Support in Courtroom

On Tuesday (Jan. 29), Rocky's criminal trial continued in Los Angeles court. Following word that his girlfriend, pop star Rihanna, would be attending the trial, the Harlem rapper arrived at court alone. However, Rih Rih arrived separately and was spotted sitting in the front row of the gallery, according to Rolling Stone Senior Reporter Nancy Dillon who is also in attendance. The famous singer had security in tow and was sitting next to Rocky's mother and sister, legal affairs reporter Meghan Cuniff confirmed.

A$AP Rocky Trial Continues

The A$AP Rocky trial began on Jan. 21 with jury selection. A jury of seven men and five women has been assembled to decide whether or not Rocky is guilty of shooting A$AP Relli on Nov. 6, 2021. Rocky is accused of shooting at Relli during a dispute in Hollywood, Calif., with one of the bullets grazing Relli's hand.

On the second day of the trial, Relli testified against Rocky, and told the jury how Rocky pulled out a gun and threatened to kill him on that fateful night after their conversation turned physical.

"[Rocky] pointed [the gun] at me," Relli said. "That's when [A$AP Illz] was in between. [Rocky] was like, 'I'll kill you right now, pu**sy.' ...I'm right behind [A$AP Illz] and I'm saying, 'If you brought a gun use it then. Like, what the f**k you brought a gun for?'"

When asked to reveal where Rocky was pointing the gun, Relli responded, "Towards my stomach, toward my head-ish, a little...He was looking for a spot to shoot me."

Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. After rejecting a plea deal that would have seen him serve 180 days in jail, the prosecution is now saying they will recommend a 10-to-12-year sentence if Rocky is convicted.

Check out Day Three of the A$AP Rocky gun assault trial below.

Stream A$AP Rocky's Gun Assault Trial