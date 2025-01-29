ASAP Relli Describes How ASAP Rocky Threatened to Kill Relli in Gun Assault Trial Testimony

A$AP Relli took the stand during A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial and described the shooting incident to jurors. Relli claims Rocky threatened to kill him.

A$AP Relli Testifies Against A$AP Rocky

On Tuesday (Jan. 28), Day 2 of the A$AP Rocky shooting trial took place in Los Angeles. The alleged victim, A$AP Relli, testified during the hearing, describing the night in question. Relli detailed the meeting with Rocky on Nov. 6, 2021 that went left.

"[Rocky] pointed [the gun] at me," Relli told the jury in the video below. "That's when [A$AP Illz] was in between. [Rocky] was like, 'I'll kill you right now, pu**sy.' ...I'm right behind [A$AP Illz] and I'm saying, 'If you brought a gun use it then. Like, what the f**k you brought a gun for?'"

When asked to reveal where Rocky was pointing the gun, Relli responded, "Towards my stomach, toward my head-ish, a little...He was looking for a spot to shoot me."

Relli went on to say he had no intentions of fighting Rocky that night because he he feared being blackballed.

One of the women who called 911 also took the stand and testified that she heard two gunshots.

A$AP Rocky Faces Up to 12 Years in Prison If Convicted

A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX on April 20, 2022, after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been vacationing with his girlfriend Rihanna. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the shooting of A$AP Relli on Nov. 6, 2021. According to Relli, Rocky asked for a meeting in Hollywood, Calif., to talk over a disagreement the two A$AP Mob members were having. Rocky pulled up with A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Illz. The discussion turned into an altercation and Relli claims Rocky pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots in his direction, with one grazing Relli's hand. Following a five-month investigation, Rocky was arrested and charged.

During a hearing back in November of 2023, the court saw a video from the incident that was captured on a security camera. The clip shows Rocky holding what appears to be a firearm during the altercation. In January of 2024, Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges. At the start of the trial, Rocky declined a plea deal that would have seen him get three years of probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence and 180 days in county jail.

The prosecution has revealed it will recommend a 10-to-12-year sentence if Rocky is found guilty. It is unclear if Rocky will take the stand.

Check out Day 2 of the A$AP Rocky shooting trial below.

Watch A$AP Relli Testify Against A$AP Rocky