Drake vs Kendrick Lamar Continues – A Diss, Drink and Hostile Crowd at Wireless Festival

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef is still alive and well, which was proved by one of Drizzy's performances at the Wireless Festival this past weekend.

Drake Fans Diss Kendrick Lamar at Wireless Festival

Over the weekend, Drake headlined the Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park in London, England, for back-to-back-to-back shows. During the show on Saturday (July 12), Drizzy addressed the crowd.

"Three different sets. Three different vibes," he said below. "You name another artist that can do it and bring them up here, we can clash right now. Anybody.

In response, fans started chanting "F**k Kendrick" over and over.

Drake Reacts to Fans Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Upon hearing the chant, Drake stopped for a few seconds to take it in. Afterward, he said: "You know what? Chubbs, grab me a shot. I'll drink to that."

After taking a swig of a drink, Drake added, "Y'all thought y'all could knock The Boy off, for real?" Come on!"

He then went straight into his latest hit, "Nokia."

Drake Preps Iceman Album

Drake appears to be in album mode and has been teasing a new solo LP called Iceman for the past several months. Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, he released the new single, "What Did I Miss?" In the song, he addresses everyone who gave him the cold shoulder during the height of the K-Dot clash.

"I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me/Askin' me, 'How did it feel?'/Can't say it didn't surprise me," he croons on the track. "Last time I looked to my right, you ni**as was standing beside me/How can some people I love hang around p**sies who try me? Let's go/What did I miss?"

See footage of Drake's reaction to the crowd at the 2025 Wireless Festival chanting "f**k Kendrick" below.

Watch Drake Drink to Fans Dissing Kendrick Lamar at the Wireless Festival 2025