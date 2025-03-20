Ye Deepens Grudge Against Playboi Carti by Sharing Police Bodycam Footage of Carti’s Ex-Girlfriend Telling Police He Strangled Her

Ye's beef with Playboi Carti took a dark turn today when Yeezy shared police bodycam video of Carti's then-pregnant ex-girlfriend telling authorities the rapper strangled her in 2022.

Ye's anger with Playboi Carti over being excluded from PBC's new Music album and Carti then asking Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian for permission to get North West on a track has reached new heights. On Thursday (March 20), the Chicago rapper continued his tirade against his former collaborator.

"The Carti sh*t was like the final heartbreak No homo," Ye tweeted. "And the idea that he would call my baby mother and pull my daughter into all this Let’s see who’s really crazy YOU PROBABLY SHOOTING A SKIMS AD RIGHT NOW AS WE SPEAK begging Kim to sex traffic you."

A short time later, Ye shared a link to an Atlanta Police Department bodcam video from Dec. 20, 2022. The video shows a woman, who says she is four months pregnant, telling an Atlanta Police officer that she came to her boyfriend's home to talk about issues in their relationship when things escalated and he attacked and strangled her. The woman refuses to tell the officer her boyfriend's name, but he figures it out by looking up the address. The woman tells the officer Carti left before the officer arrived.

As a result of the allegations, Carti was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of hindering persons making an emergency telephone call. He was later released on bond.

The post is Ye's latest dig at Playboi Carti in the last few days. Carti isn't the only rapper feeling Ye's wrath. Earlier this week, he dissed Carti,Tyler, The Creator, Travis Scott, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Jim Jones and others in an explosive X rant. Carti responded to Ye with a post that read, "Ye STFU." Ye has also faced backlash for calling Jay-Z's kids "ret**ded."

