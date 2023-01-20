Trippie Redd, Ice Spice, Autumn! and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the third week in 2023 draws to a close, the rap game delivers another batch of fresh new music just in time for the weekend kickback. This round of new offerings is packed with artistry in the highest form and includes a surprise album from a former XXL Freshman, an EP from an increasingly popular New York rapper, a new project from a creative rhymer repping Louisiana and more.

After only just announcing the official release date on Wednesday (Jan. 19), Trippie Redd drops off a new album in the form of Mansion Musik. While the new LP comes as a bit of a surprise, Trippie delivers 25 tracks that many believe will serve as a career-defining project for the Ohio-bred artist.

With Chief Keef serving as Mansion Musik's executive producer, the tracklisting is nothing short of a who's who in the current state of hip-hop. Over 20 guest appearances range from rap superstars like Future, Lil Baby and Travis Scott to hot up-and-comers like 2022 XXL Freshmen Nardo Wick and Big30.

Even in simply unveiling the robust lineup of features via Instagram, Trippie Redd was able to bring out some of hip-hop's heaviest hitters to support the project. Drake, for instance, was quick to hit up the IG post's comments section on Wednesday with a series of triumphant emojis, which by definition is meant to convey a sense of pride and empowerment.

drake comments on trippie redd's mansion musik album announcement instagram post 2023 trippieredd/Instagram loading...

After having a breakout year in 2022, Ice Spice is ready to establish herself as one of the hottest rappers in the game in 2023. The Bronx rapper released her new EP, Like..?, which is named after one of her signature catchphrases.

The EP boasts her previous viral hit singles, "Munch (Feelin U)," "Bikini Bottom," and most recently, "In Ha Mood." Additionally, three new tracks are featured on the project: "Gangsta Boo" featuring fellow Bronx rhymer Lil Tjay, "Actin' a Smoochie" and "Princess Diana."

Back in December of 2022, Spice hinted that she was dropping new music. The 23-year-old rapper shared on her Instagram page a video of herself in the studio previewing her song "In Ha Mood."

Earlier this week, Spice posted a highly-criticized photo of herself at her video shoot for the abovementioned song. In the pic, she's in a bodega rocking a white cropped fur coat; a belly-revealing tank; red and white Air Jordans; an iced-out necklace with a diamond-encrusted anime emblem of herself; a pair of low-rise skinny jeans that showed off her red thong and two glittery B.B. Simon belts.

Get ready, Ice Spice season has arrived.

Following a successful formula that worked wonders for the Crowley, La. artist throughout 2022, Autumn! comes through with his new EP, ##B4GC3 ##B4GC3. Much like his previous EP, ##B4GC2 ##B4GC2, which dropped in April of 2022 just ahead of his most recent album, Golden Child, Chapter 2, the Louisiana artist's latest project serves as a primer to get fans geared up for his next LP, Golden Child, Chapter 3.

##B4GC3 ##B4GC3 comes exactly one month after the release of Autumn!'s most recent single, "All My Duffles Goyard!," and the new EP is comprised entirely of beats laid down by the plugg rap pioneer himself under his production alias, Twinuzis.

