Blueface’s Mom Explains Why She Wouldn’t Help Post His Bail

Blueface has been released from jail on bond following his arrest for attempted murder earlier this week, and his mother, Karlissa, is explaining why she wouldn't put any money up for the bail.

On Thursday (Nov. 17), Karlissa shared a video on social media urging someone not to reach out to her about helping bail Blueface out.

"Don't come talking to us about no bail money," she said in the clip. "Don't come talking to us about my son. We created 'Thotiana,'" she added, referencing Blueface's breakout single. "We paid for it. Me, his father, my husband and (Blueface's child's mother) Jaiyden. We paid for the song. We helped create your artist for you. Don't come to us about no goddamn bail money."

Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 15), by Las Vegas Metro Police Department detectives on a warrant for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure. The arrest was captured on video (below).

"On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road," the LVMPD said in a statement released on the day of the arrest. "Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure."

Video of the shooting incident has since surfaced and it allegedly shows the rapper shooting at a truck outside a Las Vegas club.

On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Blueface appeared before a judge and was issued a $50,000 bail. He has since bonded out. XXL wasn't able to confirm who paid to free the rapper, but it doesn't appear as though it was Karlissa, Blueface's father, stepfather or Jaiyden.

See Video of Blueface's Mom Explaining Why She Wouldn't Help Post the Rapper's Bond Below