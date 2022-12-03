Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes

Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes.

On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotina" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.

Incredulously, Blueface confirmed that Chrisean did indeed deliver a two-piece straight to his face.

"I ate that like a fuckin' snack and I didn't hit you back," he stated. "You literally hit me two times and I was looking at you like…that's disrespectful."

"If I hit you like that, you gon' to bed, ya feel me?" he added.

During their IG Live, the couple continued to display affection for each other and answer questions from fans.

Chrisean and Blueface's tumultuous relationship has been caught on camera before. Back in August, a video surfaced of the quarreling lovers duking it out at a Phoenix, Ariz. bar. At the time, Chrisean was arrested for trespassing and not for the fight between them.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock will share their unstable life together on their reality show called Crazy In Love. The program is set to premiere later this month on the Zeus Network.

Watch Blueface and Chrisean Rock on Instagram Live Below