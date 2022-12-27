Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After Blue Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child

Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid.

On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

"Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock], I been there and it’s a [tough] spot," Karlissa wrote. "But if you love God, you can’t take someone away from their family or you will lose. No matter how hard it gets, just know, as women, I tried this and it didn’t work. Love you even though you think I don’t. I believe in you, baby girl. Stay focused."

In a follow-up post she added a prayer, "Lord please do not let me harden my heart to the fruit you put in my womb and promised it was good. Amen."

She continued: "Word to the wise: Do not boast about how a man kicked out his family for you but expect [people] to feel sorry when you are alone on the holiday. Stop throwing stones and expecting pity when they are thrown back. Love Jesus and keep his family off your tongue. We will reap what we sow."

She further commented on her soured relationship with Blueface.

"If my son told y'all he don't like me and don't mess with me, guess what? I don't give a fucc," she added. "He came out my ass I didn't come out his. Fuccm...PSA 2023 is going to be a new year. I ain't kissing no ones ass that came outta mine...If you think cause I serve God I won't put you in your place you better go ask him about me. Don't try to Christian bully me cause it will never work. Go play with yo momma."

Chrisean Rock's relationship with Blueface's family, and vice versa, has been volatile. Back in May, Chrisean claimed she fought Karlissa and Blueface's sister. Back in September, video surfaced of Chrisean Rock's dad punching Blueface and the Cali rapper retaliating by sucker punching his potential father-in-law. The incident was shown on an episode of the couple's new reality show Crazy in Love.

See Blueface's Mom Addressing Chrisean Rock and Blueface on Instagram Below

