New Video Shows Blueface Punching Chrisean Rock’s Dad to the Ground

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are trending on Twitter yet again for a fight, although this time it wasn't between the two of them.

Last night (Dec. 18), the latest episode of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's show, Crazy in Love, premiered on Zeus. It contained previously unseen footage of the aftermath of Chrisean Rock's dad punching Blue in the face.

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows a scuffle that ensued after the dad's initial punch. Just as it appears the dust has settled and everyone was separated, Blue runs after Rock's dad and lunges at him from behind with full force, knocking him to the ground. The dad lays there for a while, presumably stunned and injured. After he gets up, the camera shows blood running out of his nose.

"He came at me! He came at me," Blueface yells repeatedly.

You can watch the full video at the bottom of this post, which shows the moments before Rock's dad initially punched Blue, and then the retaliation moment.

Last night's episode also included an interesting exchange between Blue and Chrisean Rock's brother, where they had a conversation about getting into domestic disputes with their significant others.

"You did the same shit I did!" Blueface says after the brother revealed that he and the mother of his child got into a physical altercation.

Crazy in Love premieres Sunday nights on The Zeus Network at 8 p.m. EST. In order to watch the show, you need to sign up for an account, which you can do at thezeusnetwork.com.

Watch Blueface Knock Chrisean Rock's Dad to the Ground