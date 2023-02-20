Blueface Shares Alleged Texts From Lil Baby to Chrisean Rock, Calls Out Baby for Playing ‘Fake Big Brother’

Blueface has taken exception to Lil Baby contacting Chrisean Rock and recently exposed the alleged text messages from the Atlanta rapper.

On Monday morning (Feb. 20). Blueface hopped on Twitter to address rappers trying to play "fake big brother" with Chrisean. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of alleged text messages sent to Chrisean from Lil Baby.

"It's baby," the first text message reads.

"Why people saying I was in your DM [crying laughing emojis]," the second text says. "Why you ain't tell them I'm a big brother. I hate shit like that."

Blueface captioned the post: "Met my bitch one time talm bout he 'big brother' [crying laughing emoji] You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis."

In follow-up tweets he added, "I run this shit on sy be mad if you want to bitch post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row...You in her DMs I’m in this bitch fone on sy cryp."

He continued, "Anything that makes rock boom I’m all for it even if I gotta look bad," Blueface tweeted. "I ain’t bring her to the top for you niggas to play fake big brother an fake like you want to work for a picture or some pussy let’s do business or move around it’s very simple I invested in this long time ago...You wanna work with rock call blue or Im bleeding you unprofessionally every time."

Blueface's attempt to expose Lil Baby comes a couple days after Chrisean admitted on Instagram that she had an encounter with Lil Baby during Super Bowl weekend in Arizona. According to Chrisean, Lil Baby told her she had "potential" when they spoke.

"Potential to what? Fuck him?" Blueface questioned on the Instagram Live video.

"It was an empowerment conversation," Chrisean countered.

"Y'all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m.?" Blueface questioned her before the video ended.

Last week, Blueface and Chrisean traded shots on Twitter due to Chrisean posing for a photo with Rick Ross during Super Bowl weekend.

Despite Blueface saying their relationship was over amid news that Chrisean Rock is pregnant, Blue and Chrisean appear to be hanging in there, for better or for worse.