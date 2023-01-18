Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him.

During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his brother nearly ran the fade during an argument over Chrisean Rock. This coming on the heels of Blueface literally fighting Chrisean Rock's dad in the debut episode. On Tuesday night (Jan. 17), Blueface addressed the situation on Twitter.

"Food for thought," he prefaced his post. "Rock didn’t fight or attempt to fight anyone in her family for me her explanation 'i don’t agree with fighting my family' but volunteer me to fight mine when put in the same uncomfortable position that’s crazy work stand on yo principles or be held accountable."

In since-deleted posts, Chrisean responded to Blueface's tweet.

"Not finna beef with no nigga on Twitter pull up," she typed. "I'm not finna have [you] use me as bait. [And] let you side with people [that] hate me...Stop tweeting about me when [you] can be Blueface [and] be whatever [and] do whatever. You not worried about my mental/spirit rn. You a man that break me apart bit by bit [when] I’m at our house depress sleeping."

Blueface countered her point in a follow-up post typing, "It’s no beef my only point is don’t volunteer me to do some you wouldn’t volunteer yourself to do the truth could never be disrespect ‍#accountability...If we pull up to a bank an you say hey you should go in there an rob it so I rob the bank successfully we pull up to da next bank an I say Ight it’s your turn an you say Im against robbing that’s a red flag I’m getting out the car."

"I’m so glad I got 1 BM a she a good one thank you Jesus," he added.

Chrisean Rock fired back, revealing the couple was actually laying in the same bed while going back and forth on Twitter.

"All dis tweeting shit bout a bm is just so weird stop trynna make me mad clearly da shit u say ain’t really bothering me it’s just making u look vulnerable for the wrong reasons," she responded. "Tweeting but literally laying right next to me crazy."

Chrisean also shot back and his baby mama jab.

"Yeah me to ion gotta be stuck with a nigga for one dum ass reason cuz of da baby if u don’t get out ya feeling let’s continue to get money or what’s da going back n forth for," she posted. "Throwing the next female up in my face is like telling Jesus he ain’t the son of God."

If Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship wasn't already wild enough, it has been on full display on their new reality show. In the episode last week, Chrisean Rock hit Blueface in the head with a glass cup and spent time removing the shards from his open scalp.