Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out

Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera.

On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.

Spotting Blueface in the crowd is difficult, with one video of the brawl using a finger-pointing emoji to pinpoint the rapper's position. The Cali rhymer appeared to confirm his involvement in the fight on social media. He posted a photo of the aftermath of the brawl on his Instagram Story that shows the victim knocked out on the pavement. "He was sleepy," Blueface wrote over the image along with a sleeping emoji.

Blueface also commented on the incident on Twitter by retweeting another Twitter user's account of the situation.

"[Alright] who man’s was it that got cripped walked in last night down Baltimore st by them cali niggas," the person posted. "That Nigga @bluefacebleedem undefeated in our city where is tank when u need em sike nah!!!! happy new year though."

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

Blueface might want to tread lightly. He is currently out on bail after being charged with attempted murder in November, in connection to a shooting outside a club in Las Vegas last October. Blueface and Chrisean Rock's new reality show Crazy in Love is currently airing on The Zeus Network.

See the Fight Blueface Was Involved in and His Response Below