GloRilla Shares Old Video of Herself From High School, Asks Why Friends Let Her Look Like That – Watch

GloRilla Shares Video of Herself From High School

On Tuesday (July 25), GloRilla took some time out of her busy schedule to hit up Twitter for a bit of reminiscing. In a video from GloRilla's high school years, the Memphis spitter is seen as a younger version of herself laughing and chopping it up with one of her friends, joking about how someone did her dirty.

"I swear to God, fool, y'all know when I get started, I do not stop," GloRilla says in the clip below. "On my life, fool. She gon' screenshot me. That's the last thing you do. You don't screenshot Big Glo, fool."

GloRilla Asks Why Her Friends Would Let Her Look Like That in High School

While the video itself shows a funny moment from GloRilla's past life, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" phenomenon couldn't help but crack wise on herself here in 2023 over her appearance back in high school.

"Why my friends use to lemme look like this in high school???? den had da nerve to be messy ont," GloRilla tweeted when sharing the video.

Videos From GloRilla's Past Pop Up Sometimes

This isn't the first time we've been able to catch a glimpse of what GloRilla's life was like before the glitz and glamour of the music business. Back in November of last year, video footage surfaced of Big Glo working at a Checkers restaurant in Memphis likely around the same time the aforementioned clip was filmed.

GloRilla Is Now a Member of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class

Now that we know a lot more about the Bluff City notable's time spent in actual high school, it just so happens that the ever-rising rap star has found her way into the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. Not only that but Glo was also crowned as the Best New Artist of the Year back in January for the XXL Awards 2023.

Watch GloRilla's hilarious video from high school in the tweet below.

