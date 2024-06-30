The 2024 BET Awards had some of rap's biggest stars popping out to perform, including Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Perform at 2024 BET Awards

The annual BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30), and Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla popped out for performances separately and together. Megan kickstarted the awards this year with a performance of her singles "Hiss" and "BOA" and "Rattle." The performance comes after the Houston Hottie dropped off her latest Megan album on Friday (June 28).

GlorRilla graced the stage later on in the show, giving the crowd her bangers "Yeah Glo" and "TGIF." Megan then joined Glo on stage for a rendition of their collab "Wanna Be."

Female Rappers Dominate 2024 BET Awards Performances

The ladies are dominating the BET Awards this year. Cardi B, Doja Cat, Big Glo, Meg, Ice Spice, Latto, Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red are all nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. Glo, Meg, Ice Spice, Latto and Sexyy Red are slated to perform at the event. Additional confirmed performances include Will Smith and Lauryn Hill. Cardi B performed at the BET Experience event on Saturday (June 29). Her set went viral after she slammed her production team for issues that took place during the set.

Sexyy Red performed "U My Everything," a cut off her In Sexyy We Trust mixtape, and her hit song "Get It Sexyy" tonight. Latto also went big with her new track "Big Mama" and the Ice Spice diss "Sunday Service."

Check out Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla performing "Wanna Be" and more below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Perform at 2024 BET Awards