Cardi B Slams Production Team for Issues With Pyrotechnics, Fans and Music During Her 2024 BET Experience Concert

Cardi B had some choice words for her production team for issues related to pyrotechnics, stage fans and music during her BET Experience concert.

Cardi B Slams Production Crew for Pyro Issues at BET Experience Concert

On Saturday (June 29), Los Angeles radio station Real 92.3 went on their Instagram page and posted several videos from Cardi B's concert at the 2024 BET Experience event. However, one clip has caught the attention of fans everywhere.

In the viral video, which can be viewed below, Cardi blasts the production crew for their alleged shoddy work for her performance. Apparently, the Bronx rapper was upset over issues related to the pyros, the stage fans and the music.

"No offense, yo, but production," Cardi begins with her rant. "Y'all messin' up my pyros, the fans is off. Y'all messing up my music. What the f**k I'm paying y'all p**sy ni**as for?"

"What the f**k I'm paying y'all ni**as for?" she repeated.

"Turn my f***in' fan on b**ch, let's go," she said before the video cuts off.

Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Her Behavior Toward Production Team

Some fans weren't happy with how Cardi treated her production crew.

One person criticized the Grammy-winning rapper for disrespecting the production team during her show.

"I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/ at all," the fan wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This principle isn't exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included."

Cardi caught wind of the person's post and fired back in an angry diatribe, which can be viewed below.

"Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don't pay after you pay before," she wrote. "I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable... don't half a*s my show because you comfortable when I definitely don't half a*s when it comes to paying.. don't tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same h* talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents."

In another post, Cardi explained that she paid $100,000 to have pyros for her show but because the production failed to go over safety with the fire marshals there wasn't any fireworks for her performance. She also claimed that they played the wrong music mix for her concert. Additionally, she obtained four stage fans for her show and they were never turned on. In the end, Cardi invested a lot of money for her show and nothing was done properly.

"Don’t play with my money in this economy honey," Cardi wrote in her post about the expensive cost of putting on a show.

Watch Cardi B Go Off On Production Crew During Her BET Experience Performance

iamcardib/X iamcardib/X loading...

iamcardib/x iamcardib/x loading...