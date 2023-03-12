GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes Concert Victim’s Family Plans to File Lawsuit Against Rappers – Report

In the wake of three people who died from injuries suffered at the GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes' show, the family of one of the victims is planning to file a lawsuit against the rappers.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (March 12), the family of one of the victims, Brandy Miller, has told the media outlet that they are planning to sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, as well as the promoters and the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y.

Brandy's sister, Michelle, reportedly told TMZ that her family is in the process of hiring an attorney, someone who is high profile, because the family "has no plans to back down."

As previously reported, three people have died after succumbing to their injuries following the GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert on March 5 the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. A crowd surge that occurred as people were exiting the venue, possibly frightened over the sound of what they believed were gunshots, caused a stampede that resulted in three deaths and several other people injured.

The three people who have died are identified as Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old female from Buffalo, N.Y., Aisha Stephens of Syracuse, N.Y., and Brandy Miller of Rochester, N.Y.

TMZ reported that GloRilla and Finesse had left the venue before the stampede and neither artist is under criminal investigation for the incident at this time. Both Glo and Finesse have expressed their condolences to the victim's family.

"I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok," Big Glo tweeted on Twitter.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show," she added in a follow-up tweet about the tragic event. "My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

XXL has reached out to reps for Glorilla and Finesse2Tymes for comment.