Finesse2Tymes Laughs at Being Blamed for New York Show Deaths, Offers Condolences

Finesse2Tymes thinks he is unfairly being blamed for the deaths that occurred at his show with GloRilla in Rochester, N.Y. on Sunday (March 5) and he's laughing at the haters while offering condolences to the victims.

On Tuesday (March 7), TMZ caught up with Finesse2Tymes in New York City where the Memphis rapper was asked to addresses the unfortunate event where two people lost their lives during a stampede after the show ended. Apparently, people have been blaming him for the tragedy.

"It's cool when they do it. It's a problem when I do it," he said in the video below, quoting lyrics from his single "Back End." "When it go on anywhere else, don't nobody get blamed. When it go on at my show, I get blamed," he continued laughing.

"Sometimes when you winning and you done won so fast...Right now, I'm like a created player on the NBA game or something," he added with a chuckle. "I'm frowned upon. You know how when people get mad when you play with a created player. I'm the created player."

Finesse did end up offering condolences to the victims of the tragedy.

"As far as the situation in New York, condolences to the family and the people who was injured," he said.

Finesse went on to say he does not foresee facing any lawsuits behind the incident. The 90 Days rapper first revealed he was facing backlash for the outcome of the show on Instagram yesterday (March 6).

"Shyt crazy, wunt even there. Folks want me to lose so bad. Why?" he wrote on his Instagram Story.

XXL has reached out to Finesse2Tymes' team for comment.

Finesse2Tymes comments on New York show deaths. 1Finesse2Tymes/Instagram loading...

As previously reported, GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes's show at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. ended in catastrophe when a stampede began around 11 p.m. as concertgoers were exiting the venue. Three women were initially transported to the hospital in critical condition, with two of the women succumbing to their injuries: 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton and 35-year-old Brandy Miller. Seven other people went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Rochester Police Department is still investigating what sparked the stampede.

"What began as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," Police Chief David M. Smith said in his initial statement on the incident. "As people began to exit, the crowd began to surge and rushed towards the exit. There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed."

"We are hearing many reports of potential causes, including crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray, and more," Smith added.

GloRilla responded to the tragic event on Twitter.

"I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok," she tweeted.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show," she added in a follow-up post about the tragic event. "My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

The situation is similar to what transpired at the deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival where 10 people lost their lives when an unexpected crowd surge crushed hundreds of people.

