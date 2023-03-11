Finesse2Tymes Says He Broke Up with Erica Banks Because She Didn’t Take Care of Him, She Responds

Finesse2tymes recently explained why he broke up with Erica Banks last year.

In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, which premiered on their YouTube channel on Friday (March 10), Finesse2Tymes said he broke up with Erica Banks because she would wake up in the morning and be on her phone before taking care of him. For the Memphis rapper, that's a big no-no in a relationship.

"I'm a man, so when I wake up in the morning and me and my woman...when I get up, my woman get up because it's time to cook, it's time to have some sex, it's time to clean up," he said at the 32:06-mark in the video below. "And when you get up and you get in your phone, I don't like that. Don't get straight in your phone when you're around a man."

"When you get up, you're gonna get up and take care of your man then get in your phone," he continued. "I'm getting up, taking care of my business, and that what I mean take care of the business...don't jump straight in your phone. If I'm taking care of my business, you need to take care of yours."

Erica Banks caught wind of Finesse's comment via an Instagram post on The Shade Room, which shared a clip of the TBC interview.

"I was working Pooh," she wrote along with three tears of joy emojis to represent her laughing.

Erica then went on her IG story and included a repost of Finesse's interview then wrote, "This man crazy [three tears of joy emojis]."

Erica Banks responds to Finesse2Tymes via The Shade Room. The Shade Room/Instagram loading...

The "Buss It" rapper then jumped on her Instagram Live and explained why she and Finesse called it quits. In the video, Erica said that Finesse wanted a "servant" and that's not who she is, saying she's not a maid. Also, Erica explained that when she gets up in the morning and checks her phone, she's checking for business. "Bookings happened on the phone, money is calling on the phone, they hit what to give you some bread, the phone," she explained.

In the end, Erica Banks said that Finesse2Tymes is a great person and funny, but she is nobody's slave or puppet.

Watch Finesse2Tymes Interview With The Breakfast Club Below