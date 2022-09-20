Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video where she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with.

On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The private Instagram video was reportedly leaked. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.

"If a bitch ain’t a certain type of look, if she don’t look how I want her to look, physically, I don’t want her to come," Banks said. "Because the look of everything is so important to me. Like, if she ain’t thick enough, nope. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope. And it’s like, I don’t feel like I’m discriminating. I just want a certain type of look. She could be the sweetest girl I ever met in my life, but if she don’t look the part, I don’t want her to come. That’s just not the vibe I’m on. Now she can come to the cookout, she can come to the listening party, but the club? I feel like bitches gotta look a certain way to come."

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), after her name began trending on Twitter due to the video, Erica Banks defended her stance.

"Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion & I’ve never been one to convince people of liking mine," she tweeted. "My preference of who I club with when it comes to my brand has nothing to do with y’all. Y’all never liked me anyway so why would I care about what y’all think about anything I say?"

When a fan urged Banks to humble herself and asked who she was before the body work and fame, Banks shot back, "I was still Erica Banks, dumb bitch. A BBL doesn’t solidify who I am & I can hangout with who I choose."

"Now y'all go have a good day," she concluded.

People have been quick to call Erica Banks out for her placing a standard on who she parties with.

"It ain’t nothing wrong with getting y’all bodies done I’m here for it🔥The NASTY ASS ATTITUDES, BRINGING OTHER WOMEN DOWN, FAKE PERSONALITIES & ENTITLEMENT some of yall have afterwards that people don’t like. You Can Still Be You & Have Confidence. Please DONT BE A ERICA BANKS," one person tweeted.

"Erica banks forgot she was trash be4 the bbl n all that make up material shìt killing this generation literally," someone else opined.

"But I will say.. Erica Banks said it out loud, but that’s how ALL them rapper & influencers feel and act. Very stuck up. Very materialistic. Very snobbish," another person posted.

This is the second time in a month Banks has faced backlash on social media. In August, she defended her actions after being filmed twerking directly in front of high school students at a pep rally.

See Twitter Reactions to Erica Banks' Stance on Who She Goes to the Club With Below