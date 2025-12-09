Erica Banks Arrested for Possession of Ecstasy With Intent to Distribute

Erica Banks was arrested for possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute near Atlanta yesterday.

On Monday (Dec. 8), the Dallas rapper, born Erica Breaux, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Brookhaven, about 20 miles outside of Atlanta. Banks was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance—Ecstasy—with intent to distribute. She was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and was released just after midnight on Tuesday (Dec. 9).

Details surrounding the incident are scarce. XXL has reached out to the Brookhaven Police Department and Banks' attorney for comment.

This is Erica Banks' second arrest in Georgia in less than a year. Back in August, she attempted to catch a flight to Houston at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a firearm was discovered in her carry-on bag as it was being checked by TSA.

She denied having knowledge of the weapon. The firearm, a black and gray Smith & Wesson, was revealed to have been stolen from South Carolina in 2018. As a result, Banks was booked into the Clayton County Jail and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

"It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," Banks' attorney, Jackie Patterson, said at the time. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed."

The case appears to still be active.

See Police Records Showing Erica Banks' Recent Arrest