Erica Banks Arrested for Attempting to Catch a Flight With a Stolen Gun

Erica Banks was arrested at the Atlanta airport after a stolen gun was discovered in her bag at a checkpoint yesterday.

Erica Banks Arrested in Atlanta for Stolen Gun

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), the Dallas rapper, born Erica Breaux, was attempting to catch a flight to Houston at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a firearm was discovered in her carry-on bag as it was being checked by TSA.

According to a police report obtained by XXL on Thursday (Aug. 7), Banks told authorities she was not aware the gun, a black and gray Smith & Wesson, was in her bag. Banks told police the gun was not hers and belonged to her security. However, she did not provide the name of her security.

Upon further investigation, the gun was revealed to have been stolen from South Carolina in 2018. As a result, Banks was booked into the Clayton County Jail and charged with theft by receiving stolen property. She was released from custody on Wednesday night.

Erica Banks' Attorney Releases Statement

Erica Banks' attorney, Jackie Patterson, has released the following statement about the arrest. "It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen," the statement reads. "So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed."

XXL has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

