Big Sean, Destroy Lonely, Doechii and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the holiday weekend approaches, hip-hop delivers new projects that will help others unwind for the festivities. This week, a Detroit rapper debuts his sixth studio album after a four-year hiatus, a rhymer signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label under Interscope Records drops his sophomore project and the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment delivers a mixtape with artwork inspired by a large reptile.

Big Sean Debuts His Better Me Than You Album

Following his four-year hiatus, Big Sean dropped his sixth studio album, Better Me Than You. The album features Cash Cobain, Kodak Black, Gunna and much more. Sean Don has been teasing his new LP since March with the release of his first solo single in two years, "Precision." Unfortunately, the Detroit rapper's single was overlooked due to the release of Metro Boomin, Future and Kendrick Lamar's top charting record "Like That."

Before the album's debut on DSPs, Sean released "Yes," "Together Forever," featuring The Alchemist and "On Up." After he officially announced the album back in July, it suffered from alleged leaks. The 36-year-old artist spoke on the incident sometime after on social media. Better Me Than You was initially set to drop on Aug. 9 before being pushed back to Aug. 30.

Destroy Lonely Drops His Love Lasts Forever Album

Opium artist Destroy Lonely has officially dropped his new album Love Lasts Forever. Executive produced by Lil 88, Destroy Lonely's 21-track offering contains the hit single "Luv 4 Ya." He also made the finsta @lovelastforever.us to keep fans updated on the LP before its release. The rapper also performed some of the album's songs during his set at Summer Smash back in June. Love Lasts Forever was reportedly set to drop in April, but it was held off because he was still adding the final touches.

Doechii Delivers Her Alligator Bites Never Heal Mixtape

On the heels of posting her Swamp Sessions freestyle performances for six consecutive weeks, Doechii has finally delivered her tape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Inspired by alligators and her home state, the Tampa, Fla. rapper's new mixtape carries 19 records. Alligator Bites Never Heal contains the leading singles "Nissan Altima" and "Boom Bap." The TDE rhymer initially revealed the news about her upcoming tape around her birthday in early August. She posted the announcement on Instagram with the project's artwork.

"Alligator Bites Never Heal 8/30," she wrote in the caption. "Pre-save the mixtape, link in bio. Happy Birthday to me."

Listen to all the new projects this week from RZA, Curren$y, Juicy J and more below.