DJ Khaled and Fat Joe Launch Joint OnlyFans Account

Don't look now, but DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have just become the latest hip-hop artists to join the OnlyFans wave.

Last night (Jan. 19), the two launched a joint page on the platform, which has been joined by a bunch of rappers in the hip-hop community over the last year. Underneath the banner for their page, they lay out their mission for the page.

"[W]elcome to the LIGHT - the page for fans to get exclusive motivational and inspirational content, where we will be guiding fans to "the light" while sharing uplifting insights and behind-the-scenes of our personal lives," reads the message.

DJ Khaled announced their OnlyFans page last night by uploading a video to Instagram of himself and Joe playing basketball.

OnlyFans is a content platform that allows people to upload content and have fans pay to subscribe to their work. Other artists who've created OnlyFans accounts include Cardi B, Tyga, Rico Nasty, Blueface and more.

Joe and Khaled have been a team since the Terror Squad days, so it's cool to see them link up for this latest venture as well. They both shared links to the OnlyFans page in the bio section of their Instagram accounts. At the moment, it costs $20 a month to follow them. So if you want an even more intense dose of Khaled's catchphrases or Joey Crack's classic rap stories, you might want to check this out.