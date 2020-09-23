Fat Joe Says Eminem Tried to Talk Him Out of Rap Retirement

Fat Joe says Eminem wants him to dust off his mic, but will he?

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), during The Bronx native's Instagram Live show The Fat Joe Show with special guest Big Sean, Joey Crack explained that Em called him up last week to talk him out of rap retirement.

"That’s nuts to me, bro,” Joe told Sean Don. “That’s nuts. You know, Em called me last week. I don’t want to keep throwing his name around, but the man was trying to talk me out of retirement last week. This is all I ever wanted my whole life, for one of the rap gods like to call me and tell me, 'Yo, Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there.'”

Fat Joe's reveal comes after Big Sean named his top five rappers of all time—dead or alive. "Biggie, Eminem, Kanye, Wayne, Jay," the Detroit 2 artist says before adding, Rakim, Nas, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and OutKast. Big Sean also noted that the "Big" in his rap moniker stems from late rap greats like The Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun and Big L.

After listing his top rhymers, Sean also gave props to Joe. "And you being one of the most inspiring MCs to me and one of my favorites because of not just the impact you’ve had but the longevity, too," he said. "You defy the odds and I think that’s a true testament to your character. I know that’s why Eminem is such a big fan of yours too ’cause I talked to Eminem and he said that you were one of his favorites."

Fat Joe never said whether or not Em's call convinced him to get back in the studio, but perhaps something is in the works. Only time will tell.

Check out Fat Joe's convo with Big Sean below. The segment about Eminem begins around the 1:14:13-mark.