See Crazy Instagram Live Moments Between Rappers and Fans During Coronavirus Quarantine

As the quarantine experience due to the coronavirus continues, rappers have been forced to cancel tours and upcoming events to self-isolate in the hopes of preventing the spread of the disease. Same goes for their fans, who live in cities that have been on lockdown or have jobs that have closed for the moment. Since most of the artists have been cooped up indoors, they've battled boredom by engaging with their supporters on Instagram Live, and the results have been hilarious.

Lil Yachty was one artist who helped kick off the hilarity with a talent show that he announced would take place on his Instagram.

"TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING SHIT CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP," Yachty tweeted on Monday night (March 23).

This talent show brought more than 11,300 viewers to his Instagram story. The "Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper recruited one particular fan to join him on Live, which turned into the young man shaving off his eyebrows for $200. While Lil Yachty and his many viewers watched this kid hack away at his eyebrows with a supermarket grade razor, the 22-year-old rapper barked instructions to him since he agreed to the deal. “I need it gone, get it off of you,” he shouted.

Yachty's story is just one of several about artists turning their IG Live sessions into viral moments with fans. Check out XXL's highlights of crazy moments facilitated by Yachty, Tory Lanez and more below the break.