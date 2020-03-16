Hip-Hop Tours Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the hip-hop touring industry in a major way.

Rappers Young Dolph, Key Glock, Rod Wave, Young Nudy, YBN Cordae, Young M.A, Action Bronson, Smino, G Herbo and Lauryn Hill, among others, have recently announced they are postponing—not canceling—their tours until its safe for people to congregate inside large venues. This news arrives as major U.S. cities are shutting down bars, restaurants and concert venues in an effort to limit large gatherings and engage in “social distancing.”

On Monday (March 16), Dolph and Glock announced that they are postponing their No Rules Tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock announced a postponement of the remaining shows of their headlining Sirius XM Hip Hop Nation Presents: Young Dolph x Key Glock No Rules Tour in response to the rapidly-developing coronavirus crisis," the statement reads.

Dolph adds, "While me, Glock, Moochie, Kenny Muney, Grovehero, and the entire Paper Route Empire team have had the greatest time on the No Rules Tour, rocking sold out shows and vibing with our fans/family, unfortunately due to the tragic Coronavirus that's impacting the world, we have to be responsible and postpone the remaining 6 March tour dates on the No Rules Tour to August."

Additionally, both J. Cole and Pharrell Williams have postponed their festival outings. Cole's Dreamville Festival, set for April 4 at Dorothea Dix Park in North Carolina, is being rescheduled for August. As for Pharrell's Something in the Water, which was set for April 24 through April 26 in Virginia Beach, Va., it has been canceled outright. Also, major festivals like SXSW and the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival have postponed their events with hopes of scheduling them later in the fall.

So with these announcements, XXL has gathered all the hip-hop tours and festivals that have been either postponed or canceled below.