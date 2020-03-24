Lil Yachty Pays Kid $200 to Shave Off His Own Eyebrows: Watch

Like most people cooped up at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Lil Yachty has been incredibly bored. After briefly getting into the designer toilet paper business, Yachty decided to host a talent show on his Instagram Live and inevitably found someone willing to risk it all for some C-notes.

On Monday night (March 23), the Quality Control rapper sent out a tweet to recruit fans to join him on Instagram Live and showcase their talents.

"TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO PEOPLE DOIN INTERESTING SHIT CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP," Yachty wrote in his tweet.

The most interesting people would receive a Cash App payment from the "Oprah's Bank Account" spitta. Soon enough, Yachty's Instagram Live was full of fans ready to show off their unique abilities. Some fans were down to do anything for some cash including one person who shaved off both eyebrows.

That's not even the wildest act Yachty and his crew saw on his live stream. Fans were willing to do the most to earn $200 from the Atlanta rhymer. The rapper got one fan to get into a physical fight with their friend. He also got others to eat things they would never normally digest like deodorant, a condom and dog food with milk.

Lil Boat may have blown at least $1,000 on his fans, but at least he got some kind of entertainment out of it.