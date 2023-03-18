Tyga Spends $80,000 on a Custom Diamond Chain for Girlfriend Avril Lavigne – Report

It looks like Tyga is full-blown in love. The California rapper reportedly has spent $80,000 on a custom diamond chain for his new girlfriend Avril Lavigne.

On Friday (March 17), famed celebrity jeweler, Eric Mavani (aka Eric Da Jeweler), hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of his new iced-out creation for his client Tyga. In the clip, the diamond-encrusted necklace is in full view in all its sparkling glory.

The chain boasts several pendants including two with the letter "A" (for Avril's first name) imposed over a pink heart, along with a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink ribbons. There's also a nameplate with Avril's name flushed out in black and white diamonds. "New Piece Made For The Legend @avrillavigne [skull and crossbones, pink heart, diamond and pink ribbon emojis]," read the caption of the video.

According to TMZ, the chain features 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds and pink sapphires altogether. An insider told the website that Tyga contacted Eric three weeks ago, before the pair unveiled their coupledom at Paris Fashion Week, to make the blinged-out accessory. Again, the reported price tag is 80 bands ($80,000).

Avril has since been spotted wearing the icy chain on Thursday night (March 16) while out with the "Rack City" rapper in Los Angeles. See the photos below.

Eric Da Jeweler is famous for his creative custom-designed jewelry pieces. His clientele includes hip-hop stars such as 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, French Montana, YG, Wale and more.

See the $80,000 Diamond Chain Tyga Purchased for His Girlfriend Avril Lavigne Below