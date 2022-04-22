Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family are embroiled in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Some scandalous claims are reportedly coming out in court including testimony from Kris Jenner that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner over her relationship with Tyga.

Blac Chyna is reportedly suing Kris, Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian for $100 million for loss of earnings and future earnings after claiming the family conspired to cancel the second season of Rob & Chyna, Blac Chyna's reality show with her youngest child's father Rob Kardashian. Chyna also alleges the Kardashian clan used their industry clout to prevent her from business opportunities and ruin her reputation. In a court hearing for the case held on Thursday (April 21), the Kardashians denied Blac Chyna's claims and accused Chyna of making violent threats toward Kylie, according to Page Six.

During her testimony, Kris recalled being told about the deadly threat by Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga.

"Of course, it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family,” Kris reportedly testified. The incident was never reported to police. “They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation."

Blac Chyna and Tyga began dating in 2011, and had a son named King together the following year. They broke up in 2014, when Tyga started seeing Kylie Jenner. Blac Chyna then began seeing Rob Kardashian, with whom she also had a child named Dream. Jenner is Rob's sister.

Kris later reportedly told the court she was neutral when she learned that Rob was dating Chyna after Chyna allegedly threatened to kill his sister.

"I didn’t have much of a reaction,” Kris said. “There was just a lot of drama … and I’m used to that in my family."

“It happened so fast, and we didn’t know where their [Rob and Chyna’s] relationship was going to go,” Kris continued. “It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win.”

She added, “I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them. … You hope for the best and move on.”

XXL has reached out to Blac Chyna's lawyer, Tyga's reps and the Kardashian family attorney for comment.

Blac Chyna recently made headlines after claiming she doesn't get any financial support from Tyga or Rob. Both men swiftly rebutted the allegations.