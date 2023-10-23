Tyga Posts Nude Photo on the Beach and Shows Off Butt Tattoo

Tyga is baring all in a new photo he shared on Instagram showing off his butt tattoo.

Tyga Posts Nude Photo on Social Media

On Sunday (Oct. 22), Tyga shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. In the photos, which can be seen below, the California rapper is on the beach. In the first photo, he is standing on the sand in front of a backdrop of multiple mansion that are sitting up on a cliff. The following three photos a pretty similar to the first one. In the final photo, however, Tyga is completely nude and is covering his private parts with his recently removed swimming trunks, revealing his backside in completely covered in tattoos.

"My presence is a present…kiss my a**," he captioned the post.

Tyga Goes Under Anesthesia to Get Tattoos

Back in July, Tyga went under anesthesia to get some new ink on his stomach and back. The former Young Money rapper went to Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Ganga, owner of the company No Pain by Ganga, for the work. Ganga's hip-hop celebrity clients include Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Offset, Moneybagg Yo and others.

Peep Tyga's nude beach photo below.

See Tyga's Butt Tattoo