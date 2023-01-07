Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again.

According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told the publication. "This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's rep for comment.

Us Weekly also reported that Kylie took their 4-year-old daughter Stormi on a New Year's getaway to Aspen, Colorado along with her BBFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Trav and Kylie also have a second child, a baby boy, who arrived in February of 2022 and was originally named Wolf. However, Kylie revealed that she changed the newborn's name to an undisclosed moniker.

The couple reportedly rekindled their flame back in May of 2021, among rumors that they are in an open relationship, of which Kylie denied. Travis and Kylie initially separated in October of 2019, after a two-year long relationship. At the time, a source claimed they were trying to make things work romantically, but opted to put their rocky relationship on pause instead.

If the break-up reports are true, LaFlame is taking it in stride. Within the past year, the 31-year-old rhymer has been making his way back to the stage since the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Nov. 5, 2021. So far, Travis has rocked the mic at Miami's E11even club with Quavo, 2022 Billboard Awards and at London's O2 Arena, just to name a few venues.