Kylie Jenner Denies She and Travis Scott Are in an Open Relationship

Kylie Jenner is speaking out against the chatter that she and Travis Scott have reunited as a couple and are now in an open relationship.

Following the news that broke earlier this morning (May 21) that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and attempting an open relationship, the queen of lip kits has shared on social media that these reports are false.

In a message shared to Twitter this afternoon, Kylie wrote off the rumors published by The Daily Mail, writing, "you guys really just make up anything." The social media post also includes a screenshot of an article from The Daily Mail with the headline "Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott 'rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)'... less than two years after split."

In a different tweet by the beauty mogul, Kylie calls the rumors circulating around her relationship with La Flame disrespectful, but also notes that she isn’t attempting to put down any person who participates in open relationships.

"I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true," she wrote.

The reality TV show star also clapped back at TMZ, who initially broke the news on this rumored open relationship.

"i just saw this but yes tmz too lol," Kylie responded to a retweet of a fan's comment, who wrote "but tmz reported."

The outlet didn't name the source who revealed the alleged new information about Kylie and Travis' romance.

Earlier today, according to a report from the gossip site, Travis and the well-known Jenner sister are reportedly back together and in an open relationship after calling it quits in October of 2019. The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, who was born in February of 2018.

Travis Scott has yet to speak on any of the rumors regarding his relationship with Kylie Jenner.