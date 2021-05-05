Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Tickets Start at $300 and People Are Upset

Travis Scott fans are not feeling the prices for the rapper's Astroworld Festival this year and they're making it known via social media.

On Wednesday (May 5), tickets for Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival went on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT, nearly doubling from the $179 price point in 2019. This year, access to the event started at $300 plus $65 in fees for the two-day general admission tickets. The two-day Stargazing VIP passes were $725 plus a $69 fee and the top tier tickets, the two-day No Bystander VIP ticket, were $1,000 with a $78 fee. All tickets are currently sold out.

Prospective festival-goers noticed the upcharge and hopped on Twitter to express their feelings about the payment increase.

"2 tickets to astroworld after tax comes out to 733$ I almost clicked submit/confirm then I thought about my kids and clothes I could spend that money on I gotta fire Travis Scott playlist anyways," one Twitter user wrote.

"The Astroworld experience ain't worth no 300 bucks, lmao. VIP is over 1000. That shit better come with a lap dance from Kylie, cause holy shit that's ridiculous," another person typed.

While fans were pissed about the ticket prices, La Flame's fête managed to sell out in less than 60 minutes. Some social media users even went on Twitter to resell their tickets at a higher price than the $300 general admission cost.

Travis' Astroworld Festival pays homage to the Six Flags in Houston, which closed in October of 2005. The rhymer initially announced he would be reviving the theme park to incorporate a musical element in 2018.

Astroworld Fest is set to take place on Nov. 5-6 this year in the rapper's hometown of Houston. The lineup has yet to be announced, but given the past acts like Gunna, Trippie Redd, Young Thug and more, it's pretty much guaranteed to be fire. Scott has, however, been confirmed as the festival’s headlining performer.

See more fans' comments about the Astroworld Festival prices below.

