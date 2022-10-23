Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner.

In his since-deleted post, Trav wrote in part, "It's a lot of weird shit going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be. a closed set while I was directing a video."

"I'm saying this for the last time," he continued. "I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling."

What Travis is referring to is Kar, who goes by the user name @yungsweetro on Instagram, sharing a clip on her IG Story of what appears to be Travis on a video set. This sparked the rumors that the Houston rapper met up with Kar to rekindle their alleged fling years prior.

After Travis posted his message denying the cheating rumors, Kar posted a series of videos in her IG Story in response to his statement.

"OK so what we're not gonna do is we're not going to lie on me, because I've been good. I posted whatever fucking story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn't know you, went along with whatever fucking narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much bullshit I got from it," she said in one clip. "But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when fucking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me. Come on. Come on, sir."

An Instagram user, who claimed to work with Travis, came to the rapper's defense in the comment section of The Shade Room's IG post about the cheating rumors. LaFlame then shared a screenshot of the comment on his IG Story.

"big cap. [I've] been working with travis for 8 years + i was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist," the person wrote. "[This] lady is delusional + she was not there with im. he does not fck with her in any way. nothing else to see here."

Travis also posted an image in response to Kar’s claims that they spent Valentine’s Day together earlier this year. The "Sicko Mode" rapper shared a screenshot of a photo from Feb. 14, 2022 from his camera roll.

Trav captioned the image, "If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me," and adding several rolling eye emojis.

Kar went on to post a message, "You know he know god knows she knows[.] Fuck all that internet shit[.] It's a losing battle." She then posted an image of herself and captioned it, "Not gonna do this internet shit anymore. You're so fucking gross & embarrassing. Byeeeee[.]"

Rojean Kar responds to Travis Scott.

Yes, this is a messy situation.