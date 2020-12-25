Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Tyga and More: New Projects This Week

It's Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and rappers are offering gifts in the form of fire music.

Playboi Carti's long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album has finally arrived after over a year of teasing. Carti's sophomore EP features appearances from Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. It's also executive produced by 'Ye and Matthew Williams, the creative director of Givenchy. Prior to the album's arrival, Carti released a track called "@ Meh" and was featured on "Pain 1993" on Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes. He even played snippets of what's believed to be new music via his Instagram Live. So, needless to say, Playboi Carti fans are getting the ideal gift for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Lil Durk dropped his effort The Voice, in honor of the late King Von. Von, who was shot and killed last month, appears on the album as well as 6lack, Young Thug, YNW Melly and more. Durkio first announced the surprise album on Wednesday (Dec. 23) via Twitter. "The voice dropping midnight tell the trenches I’m back Blue heart..#doit4von," he wrote. Before releasing the album, Durk offered the visual for the fifth track on the LP called "Backdoor."

Tyga's Well Done Forever mixtape with DJ Drama has arrived as well. The California rapper is revisiting his Well Done mixtape series, which was launched in 2010 and is comprised of Well Done (2010), Well Done 2 (2011), Well Done 3 (2012) and Well Done 4 (2013). The 10-track tape features Tyga's own versions of hits such as Pop Smoke's "For the Night," DaBaby's "Bop," Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sumn" and more. On Monday (Dec. 21), when Tyga informed fans on that he'd be adding to his Well Done tape series, he offered a visual to go along with his freestyle to Pop's "For the Night."

Find the above, plus new drops from Tink, Troy Ave, Jay Critch and more below.